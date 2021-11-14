  Sunday Nov, 14 2021 12:57:56 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 13, 2021)

Cotabato Light skeds power interruption on Sunday, Nov. 14

COTABATO CITY -- To facilitate primary line restructuring, the Cotabato Light has scheduled a three-hour power interruption on Sunday along Gov....

DOH-12 records 30 new infections, 2 deaths due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 13, 2021 (6:00 PM) THIRTY (30) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIFTY-FIVE (55) NEW RECOVERIES...

Bong Go seeks presidency, PRRD his running mate

MANILA, Philippines -- Senator Christopher Bong Go withdraw from his vice presidential bid to run for president with Pres. Rody Duterte as his...

5-member South Cotabato drug ring busted

POLOMOLOK, South Cotabato --- Anti-narcotics agents shut a clandestine drug den here early Saturday and clamped down the five-member gang behind...

P40K worth shabu seized from Marbel tricycle driver

KORONADAL CITY --- State agents busted Wednesday a tricycle driver long wanted for peddling shabu in Tantangan town in South Cotabato province...