  Sunday Nov, 15 2020 03:21:14 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 14, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blessed the man who fears the Lord

  Saturday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time Reading 1 3 JN 5-8 Beloved, you are faithful in all you...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 2 die, 32 patients healed, 63 new infections, 49 of whom were from So. Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases have been added to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the...

'Ulysses' death toll now at 33: NDRRMC

(UPDATED) MANILA – The death toll for Typhoon Ulysses, which has cut a swathe through Luzon, has climbed to 33 as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. In...

IPHO-Maguindanao condemns cyberbullying of health frontliner

COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao's top health official has appealed to the public to help fight coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) instead of...

6th ID, PRO-12 anticipating Dawlah retaliations

KORONADAL CITY - Authorities are guarding against possible attacks by terrorists to avenge the deaths of six members of the Dawlah Islamiya in a...