The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 14, 2020)
Saturday of the Thirty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Reading 1 3 JN 5-8
Beloved, you are faithful in all you...
COTABATO CITY - Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases have been added to the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in the Soccsksargen region, the...
(UPDATED) MANILA – The death toll for Typhoon Ulysses, which has cut a swathe through Luzon, has climbed to 33 as of 11 a.m. on Saturday.
In...
COTABATO CITY – Maguindanao's top health official has appealed to the public to help fight coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) instead of...
KORONADAL CITY - Authorities are guarding against possible attacks by terrorists to avenge the deaths of six members of the Dawlah Islamiya in a...