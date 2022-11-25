  Friday Nov, 25 2022 07:00:46 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 19, 2022)

How it happened? Private car breaks through gas station concrete barrier in Davao

DAVAO CITY - A private Mitsubihi Montero mysteriously leaped and crashed through a gasoline station’s concrete barrier along Maa Diversion Road here...

Army officials laud Bagumbayan officials in successful opn vs. NPAs

COTABATO CITY - Military officials today lauded the support provided by local officials of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat that led to the...

6 na mga NPA, patay sa encoutner sa Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindandao del Norte - Patay ang anim na mga kasapi ng communist terrorist group matapos ang mga serye ng engkwentro sa pagitan ng...

Revamp of Church humanitarian arm for 'greater good': Caritas PH

MANILA – Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian, development and advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)...

Troubled adult, minor partner commit suicide together

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat - A 29-year-old man and his 14-year-old live-in partner together committed suicide in a remote village here after the girl’...