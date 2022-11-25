The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 19, 2022)
DAVAO CITY - A private Mitsubihi Montero mysteriously leaped and crashed through a gasoline station’s concrete barrier along Maa Diversion Road here...
COTABATO CITY - Military officials today lauded the support provided by local officials of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat that led to the...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindandao del Norte - Patay ang anim na mga kasapi ng communist terrorist group matapos ang mga serye ng engkwentro sa pagitan ng...
MANILA – Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian, development and advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)...
ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat - A 29-year-old man and his 14-year-old live-in partner together committed suicide in a remote village here after the girl’...