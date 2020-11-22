  Sunday Nov, 22 2020 04:23:18 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 21, 2020)

No clues yet on murder in Maguindanao of ex-Jolo cop chief

MAGUINDANAO --- Authorities are clueless yet on Saturday’s murder of the former police chief of Jolo whose subordinates then shot dead four Army...

Join the Oblates, be missionaries as priests and brothers

CALLED TO BE MISSIONARIES as priests and brothers! Come and join us! Discover the world in service and love! SUBUKAN MO NA!

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 91 healed, 39 new cases, 2 fatalities in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - A total of 91 novel coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients have been healed from the disease, the Department of Hedalth (DOH-12...

Police chief in deadly Jolo misencounter killed in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- Gunmen killed on Saturday the officer at the helm of the Jolo police station when policemen killed four Army agents in a mysterious...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 21, 2020)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES: 1.  Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process o OPAPP employee sa Cotabato City, COVID-19 positive 2...