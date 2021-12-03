  Friday Dec, 03 2021 04:12:41 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 27, 2021)

New Dawlah Islamiya leader, 4 others slain in Maguindanao clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The newly appointed Amir and leader of Daulah Islamiya Terrorist Group, identified as a certain Asim Karinda alias Abu...

Dawla Islamiyah member slain in Maguindanao clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A member of the Dawlah Islamiya Terror Group, who was later on identified as the son of DITG sub-leader Hassan Indal, was...

Cop killed in Maguindanao gun attack

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao - Gunmen killed a policeman in an ambush in Barangay Kauran here Thursday. Lt. Rey Samson, acting chief of the...

Nat'l Vaccination Drive: BARMM rolls out food supplies for inoculated individuals

COTABATO CITY - As the Philippine Government conducts a 3-day massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, Bangsamoro Government's Rapid Emergency Action on...

DOH-12: 16 new COVID-19 infections, 47 recover, 1 dead

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 1, 2021 (6:00 PM) SIXTEEN (16) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FORTY-SEVEN (47) NEW RECOVERIES ONE (1) NEW...