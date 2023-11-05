  Sunday Nov, 05 2023 09:20:07 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 4, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time

Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Malachi 1:14B-2:2B, 8-10 I am a great King, says the Lord of hosts, and my name is dreadful...

Pangalawang kaso ng pamamaril, naitala sa Pikit, Cotabato ngayong araw

KIDAPAWAN CITY - PANGATLO sa biktima ng pamamaril ngayong araw sa Pikit, North Cotabato ang isang Didik Villarubia, nasa hustong gulang na residente...

BSKE 2023 sa Region 12 generally peaceful ayon sa PNP

KORONADAL CITY - Matiwasay pa rin sa pangkahalatan ang katatapos lang Barangay ang Sangguniang Kabataan Elections o BSKE 2023 sa Region 12....

2 perish in ambush in troubled North Cotabato town

COTABATO CITY - The names of two more men in the hostile Pikit town in Cotabato province got added on Saturday to the long list of victims of the...

CENRO-Koronadal, umapela sa mga kandidato na ligpitin ang kanilang campaign materials

KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato- Umaasa si City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Augustus Bretaña na sinusunod ng mga kandidato sa katatapos...