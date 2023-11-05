The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 4, 2023)
Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time
1st Reading – Malachi 1:14B-2:2B, 8-10
I am a great King, says the Lord of hosts, and my name is dreadful...
KIDAPAWAN CITY - PANGATLO sa biktima ng pamamaril ngayong araw sa Pikit, North Cotabato ang isang Didik Villarubia, nasa hustong gulang na residente...
KORONADAL CITY - Matiwasay pa rin sa pangkahalatan ang katatapos lang Barangay ang Sangguniang Kabataan Elections o BSKE 2023 sa Region 12....
COTABATO CITY - The names of two more men in the hostile Pikit town in Cotabato province got added on Saturday to the long list of victims of the...
KORONADAL CITY, South Cotabato- Umaasa si City Environment and Natural Resources Officer Augustus Bretaña na sinusunod ng mga kandidato sa katatapos...