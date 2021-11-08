  Monday Nov, 08 2021 02:40:49 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 6, 2021)

Cotabato Light support to public schools in the new normal

COTABATO CITY - Seeing such need and opportunity to be of help, Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) gladly handed the Schools Division...

Gov. Catamco, nanguna sa Go-Pinol caravan sa North Cotabato

Pinangunahan ni Governor Nancy Catamco ang Nationwide Simultaneous Caravan sa North Cotabato nitong Sabado, Nobyembre 6,2021, bilang suporta at...

‘Malasakit’ anytime, anywhere, says Bong Go as he extends help to vendors, fire victims Maguindanao

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go's outreach team organized a relief effort in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Thursday, November 4, to help residents...

DOH-12 records 35 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 7, 2021 (6:00 PM) THIRTY-FIVE (35) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW RECOVERIES FOUR (4) NEW...

COVID-19 cases in Region 12 continue to decline

COTABATO CITY- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 6, 2021 (6:00 PM) FORTY-FOUR (44) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIFTY-SIX (56) NEW...