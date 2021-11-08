The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 6, 2021)
COTABATO CITY - Seeing such need and opportunity to be of help, Cotabato Light and Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI) gladly handed the Schools Division...
Pinangunahan ni Governor Nancy Catamco ang Nationwide Simultaneous Caravan sa North Cotabato nitong Sabado, Nobyembre 6,2021, bilang suporta at...
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go's outreach team organized a relief effort in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on Thursday, November 4, to help residents...
Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 7, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THIRTY-FIVE (35) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWENTY-FIVE (25) NEW RECOVERIES
FOUR (4) NEW...
COTABATO CITY- Regional COVID-19 tracker as of November 6, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FORTY-FOUR (44) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FIFTY-SIX (56) NEW...