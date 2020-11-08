  Sunday Nov, 08 2020 09:07:56 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Nov. 7, 2020)

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 2 more die in Soccsksargen, 23 recover, 25 new cases

COTABATO CITY - Two more confirmed Covid-19 patients have died in Region 12, raising the total number of fatalities to 101. In a bulletin Sunday...

Arms cache found in interior area in North Cotabato

NORTH COTABATO --- Patrolling personnel of the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion found Saturday assorted firearms hidden in a secluded barangay in...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: BARMM records 6 new cases

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) today said six new Covid-19 infections have been...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 51 patients recover, 78 new cases, 2 fatalities

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has recorded that 51 Covid-19 patients in the region have defeated the virus as...

6 Reds surrender to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Six communist rebels operating in the borders of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat have surrendered to the military on...