The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 14, 2023)

Mahigit P30.2-M na halaga ng illegal drugs sinunog ng PDEA-BARMM

COTABATO CITY - PINANGUNAHAN ni Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office BARMM Dir. III Christian Frivaldo, ang pagsunog sa mahigit P30...

Establishment of Bangsamoro disability affairs office proposed in BARMM

COTABATO CITY ― To ensure the full protection of the rights and privileges of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the region, some Bangsamoro...

Over 30K Lanao Sur indigents get social pension from MSSD

COTABATO CITY - In its ongoing commitment to support the vulnerable elderly sectors in the Bangsamoro region, the Ministry of Social Services and...

BARMM MSSD breeds community self-reliance

COTABATO CITY - THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is breeding socio-economic self-reliance at the community level. BARMM...

Beaches in former Abu Sayyaf enclaves in Sulu now tourist attractions

COTABATO CITY --- Unknown to most Filipinos, white sand beach resorts in all four corners of Sulu are operating round-the-clock for two years now and...