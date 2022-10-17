  Monday Oct, 17 2022 11:21:48 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct 15, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Paggamit ng "balyat" bawal sa Kabuntalan, Maguindanao

KABUNTALAN, Maguindanao - PINAGHAHANAP na ngayon ng Kabuntalan Municipal Police Station ang mga lalaking sangkot sa illegal na pangingisda gamit ang...

"Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth"

Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Exodus 17:8-13 In those days, Amalek came and waged war against Israel. Moses, therefore...

Time to come back to churches, Catholics told

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday encouraged the faithful to return to churches for Mass, especially...

Soldier killed, companion hurt in latest BIFF attack

COTABATO CITY - An army corporal was killed while another was hurt as local terrorists fired rifles at a military outpost in Datu Salibo,...

SOCOTECO 1 issues rate changes

RATE ADVISORY Bumaba ang presyo ng kuryente (P0.34/kWh) ngayong buwan dahil sa pagbaba ng presyo ng langis. Para sa RESIDENTIAL consumer na may...