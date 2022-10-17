The Mindanao Cross (Oct 15, 2022)
KABUNTALAN, Maguindanao - PINAGHAHANAP na ngayon ng Kabuntalan Municipal Police Station ang mga lalaking sangkot sa illegal na pangingisda gamit ang...
Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time
1st Reading – Exodus 17:8-13
In those days, Amalek came and waged war against Israel.
Moses, therefore...
The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday encouraged the faithful to return to churches for Mass, especially...
COTABATO CITY - An army corporal was killed while another was hurt as local terrorists fired rifles at a military outpost in Datu Salibo,...
RATE ADVISORY
Bumaba ang presyo ng kuryente (P0.34/kWh) ngayong buwan dahil sa pagbaba ng presyo ng langis.
Para sa RESIDENTIAL consumer na may...