The Mindanao Cross (OCT 17, 2020)

Thousands displaced by floods in BARMM, Region 12 municipalities

COTABATO CITY --- More than 70 barangays in central Mindanao are flooded since Friday after the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta overflowed following...

You have given your Son rule over the works of your hands

Reading 1 EPH 1:15-23 Brothers and sisters: Hearing of your faith in the Lord Jesus and of your love for all the holy ones, I do not cease...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption inside BARMM compound

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has scheduled power interruption on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 10 a.m....

2 women cops trade bullets in Koronadal, probers eye personal grudge

KORONADAL CITY – When two women quarrel over something or somebody, they usually exchanged harsh words at each other. But when both women are...

UPDATE! P5.3 million worth shabu seized in series of PDEA Mindanao operations

COTABATO CITY --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P5.3 million worth of shabu from a former mayor, an incumbent barangay councilor and a 63-year-old...