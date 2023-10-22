  Sunday Oct, 22 2023 10:21:07 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct 21, 2023)

BARMM no plan to seek 2nd extension of BTA

DAVAO CITY — The May 2025 regional election marks the first time the 80 Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of...

BARMM gets 150 augmentation cops from Davao region

DAVAO CITY - Abot sa 150 mga pulis mula Police Regional Office 11 (PRO 11) o Davao Region ang idedeploy sa Bangsamoro Region bilang karagdagang...

Oblates welcome 2 new priests

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - The Oblates of Mary Immaculate on Saturday welcomed two deacons to the congregation after they were ordained to the...

MHSD ensures gender-responsive personnel in the island provinces

COTABATO CITY - In a bid to foster a more inclusive and gender-responsive offices, the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD), the...

MSSD improves survivor-centered approach mechanism to all gender-based violence

COTABATO CITY - The enhanced version of BARMM CP-GBV Referral Pathway is officially out after members of the Working Group convened on 18 October...