  Monday Oct, 24 2022 03:20:49 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 22, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 Moro leaders killed in gun attacks

COTABATO CITY - Two Moro leaders, a municipal councilor and a senior Moro National Liberation Front official, were killed in separate attacks in two...

Lanao Sur murder suspect nabbed in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - A murder suspect wanted since 1995 in Lanao del Sur was arrested in PC Hill area in the center of this city on Sunday afternoon...

MNLF commander slain in North Cotabato gun attack

COTABATO CITY - KINILALA ANG biktima na si Datu Jordan Tayuan na taga Purok Uno, Barangay Bual Sur, Midsayap. Sinabi sa Radyo Bida ni Midsayap...

Peddler killed in clash with anti-narc agents in Matalam

COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a drug dealer in a gunfight on Friday afternoon in Matalam town in Cotabato province....

Grenade blast rocks evacuation site in Pikit, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - A grenade blast ripped through a makeshift evacuation site in the troubled Pikit town in North Cotabato Saturday night,...