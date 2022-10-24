The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 22, 2022)
COTABATO CITY - Two Moro leaders, a municipal councilor and a senior Moro National Liberation Front official, were killed in separate attacks in two...
COTABATO CITY - A murder suspect wanted since 1995 in Lanao del Sur was arrested in PC Hill area in the center of this city on Sunday afternoon...
COTABATO CITY - KINILALA ANG biktima na si Datu Jordan Tayuan na taga Purok Uno, Barangay Bual Sur, Midsayap.
Sinabi sa Radyo Bida ni Midsayap...
COTABATO CITY - Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a drug dealer in a gunfight on Friday afternoon in Matalam town in Cotabato province....
COTABATO CITY - A grenade blast ripped through a makeshift evacuation site in the troubled Pikit town in North Cotabato Saturday night,...