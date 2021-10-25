  Monday Oct, 25 2021 03:38:26 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct 23, 2021)

STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO Re: increasing oil prices

Ang sunud-sunod na pagtaas ng presyo ng langis sa world market ay dumadagdag sa pasanin ng mga Pilipinong patuloy na tinatamaan ng kasalukuyang...

DOH-12 records only 40 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 24, 2021 (6:00 PM) FORTY (40) NEW CONFIRMED CASES SIXTY-ONE (61) NEW RECOVERIES TWO...

Jesus destroyed death and brought life to light through the Gospel

Reading I Jer 31:7-9 Thus says the LORD: Shout with joy for Jacob, exult at the head of the nations; proclaim your praise and say: The LORD has...

Grenade blast rocks Army detachment in Maguindanao as Rep. Mangudadatu convoy passes by

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Suspected terror group operating in Maguindanao launched grenade attck toward an Army detachment in Barangay Macasampen,...

86 LGOOs finish 2-year work-related training

COTABATO CITY --- A group of local government operations officers graduated Friday from a two-year schooling related to their functions focused...