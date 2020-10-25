  Sunday Oct, 25 2020 02:45:52 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 24, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Magelco skeds power interruption on Sunday, Oct. 25

To our Magelco consumers What: Please be reminded that there will be scheduled four hour NGCP Power Interruptions along Tacurong-Datu Saudi...

OMI Jubilarians 2020: 5 Oblates celebrate ordination and religious life

COTABATO CITY - Five Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) stationed in Manila District celebrated their ordination and religious life on Saturday...

Soccsksargen cops undergo SWAT training

GEN. SANTOS CITY – Brig. Gen. Michael John Dubria, police regional direcotr for the Soccsksargen region graced and acted as the guest of honor and...

NDBC COVID 19 WATCH: 95 patients recover in BARMM

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) today reported a singel day record of number of...

I love you, O LORD, my strength, O LORD, my rock, my fortress, my deliverer

Reading 1 EX 22:20-26 Thus says the LORD: “You shall not molest or oppress an alien, for you were once aliens yourselves in the land of Egypt....