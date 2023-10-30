  Monday Oct, 30 2023 12:18:28 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct 28, 2023)

Bangsamoro regional police, military all set for BSKE

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro regional police has mobilized 8,809 personnel to secure on Monday the polling sites under its jurisdiction, where...

PRO-BAR: 4 deadly Basilan clan wars settled amicably

COTABATO CITY - Leaders of eight feuding clans in Sumisip town in Basilan signed peace covenants in a symbolic reconciliation rite on Friday that...

Bangsamoro READi, namahagi ng ayuda sa mga biktima ng sunog sa Cotabato City

Bangsamoro READi agad na rumesponde at nagpadala ng tulong sa naitalang sunog sa Cotabato City Ngayong araw, 29 October 2023, ang Bangsamoro Rapid...

66 cops to serve as electoral board members sa North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY -  NAGPADALA ng abot sa 202 PNP personnel ang Police Regional Office Region 12 sa probinsiya ng Maguindanao Del Sur. Sila ay...

MSSD-BARMM may paalala sa mga beneficiary ng 4Ps, Social pension, livelihood assistance

COTABATO CITY - Ang Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) ay isang ahensya ng Bangsamoro Government at hindi isang partisan organization...