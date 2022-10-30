The Mindanao Cross (Oct 29, 2022)
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Floods spawned by Tropical Storm Paeng left four persons missing and displaced more or less 3,000 families in this southern...
Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time
1st Reading – Wisdom 11:22-12:2
Before the LORD the whole universe is as a grain from a balance or a drop...
COTABATO CITY --- The death toll from flashfloods and landslides in the adjoining Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur due to Tropical Storm...
COTABATO CITY — A day after the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim declared a state of calamity in the...
COTABATO CITY - Sira na ang Nituan Bridge sa Parang, Maguindanao del Norte kayat apektado ang Marawi City--Cotabato road.
ISINARA na rin ang...