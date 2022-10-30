  Sunday Oct, 30 2022 02:43:07 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct 29, 2022)

Paeng leaves 4 missing; displaces 3K families in Zambo City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Floods spawned by Tropical Storm Paeng left four persons missing and displaced more or less 3,000 families in this southern...

Everyday I will bless you and I will praise your name forever and ever

Thirty-first Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Wisdom 11:22-12:2 Before the LORD the whole universe is as a grain from a balance or a drop...

BARMM's storm death toll now 40

COTABATO CITY --- The death toll from flashfloods and landslides in the adjoining Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur due to Tropical Storm...

CM Ebrahim declares state of calamity in BARMM; calls for unity amidst TS Paeng devastation

COTABATO CITY — A day after the onslaught of Tropical Storm Paeng, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim declared a state of calamity in the...

3 bridges in Maguindanao provinces closed to traffic

COTABATO CITY - Sira na ang Nituan Bridge sa Parang, Maguindanao del Norte kayat apektado ang Marawi City--Cotabato road. ISINARA na rin ang...