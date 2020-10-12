  Monday Oct, 12 2020 02:55:54 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 3, 2020)

Lakas ng ulan sa Cagayan de Oro, highway sa harap ng plaza at sa Limketkai mall, lubog sa tubig

COTABATO CITY--- DAHIL sa malakas na buhos ng ulan ngayong gabi sa Northern Mindanao, Cagayan de Oro City binaha. 

NDBC COVID WATCH: 32 recover, 25 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY SA IKALAWANG MAGKASUNOD NA ARAW, MAS marami ang gumaling sa sakit na Covid-19 kumpara sa mga bagong kaso sa Region 12. Iniulat...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Oct 5, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.   Doctor sa Midsayap, North Cotabato, nagpositibo sa Covid-19 2.   MAS MARAMI ANG GUMALING KAYSA SA...

MBHTE celebrates World Teachers’ Day, distributes learning materials

COTABATO CITY – In celebration of the World Teachers’ Day, and the formal opening of classes for School Year 2020-2021, the Bangsamoro Government’s...

Lanao Sur fight vs. Covid-19 improving

COTABATO CITY  – The Lanao del Sur inter-agency task force on Covid-19 today said the number of infections in the province have slowed down the...