  Saturday Oct, 30 2021 07:58:33 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 30, 2021)

Bilang ng mga nahahawa ng COVID-19 sa Region 12, patuloy sa pagbaba

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 30, 2021 (6:00 PM) FORTY (40) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (108) NEW...

Authorities anticipate retaliations for death of Dawlah leader

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities on Saturday allayed fears of possible retaliations by followers of the leader of the Dawlah Islamiya who was killed by...

Bong Go says MSMEs to help drive economic recovery

Bong Go says MSMEs to help drive economic recovery as his team aids hundreds of micro-entrepreneurs in Licab, Nueva Ecija Senator Christopher “...

AFP chief lauds troops for successful mission vs. terror leader

MANILA – Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, Gen. Jose Faustino Jr., on Friday commended operating units of the 6th Infantry Division for...

"We raise our hands in gratitude," Sinarimbo says

MIDSAYAP, North Cotabato - Bangsamoro Interior Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo has lauded Pres. Duterte for his heart for the Bangsamoro people after...