The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 31, 2020)

Cotabato Light accredited customer service center open on Nov. 2

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces that its accredited customer service center at Alnor Complex will be...

LOOK! Tao naipit sa driver's sseat ng Bongo car sa Makilala, North Cotabato

LOOK: Pinagtulungang hugutin ang driver ng Bongo nang maipit matapos makabanggaan ang isang van sa Malaang Bridge, Barangay Saguing, Makilala, North...

Davao City reimposes liquor ban until Dec. 31

DAVAO CITY – The city government here has reimposed the 24-hour liquor ban from November 2 to December 31 this year as part of a broader...

10 armed terrorists surrender in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Ten more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the Army in Sultan sa Barongis...

Basilan peace activist now BARMM local gov’t deputy minister

COTABATO CITY --- The island province of Basilan is now amply represented in the local government ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in...