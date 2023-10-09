  Monday Oct, 09 2023 01:02:32 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 7, 2023)

Gunmen kill public school teacher in Maguindanao Sur

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur  – Police here have launched a manhunt against three men on a motorbike who killed a teacher and took his motorbike...

PAGASA monitors 3 weather systems outside PAR

MANILA – The weather bureau said Sunday it monitors three weather systems, including Typhoon Koinu (formerly Jenny), outside the Philippine Area...

MBHTE probes alleged anomalies in hiring mentors

COTABATO CITY - THE Bangsamoro Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE) will create a special committee to address applicants’...

Agencies focused on reforming 14 more Basilan ex-Abu terrorists

COTABATO CITY --- Officials on Saturday assured to cooperate in reintegrating to mainstream society the 14 Abu Sayyaf terrorists who surrendered last...

3 Dawlah leaders, followers yield to Army in Tacurong

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte – Tatlong matataas na opisyal ng Dawlah Islamiya at walong mga kasapi nito mula sa Maguid na grupo ang kusang...