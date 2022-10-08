  Saturday Oct, 08 2022 11:03:17 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 8, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

10 more BIFF members in Maguindanao surrender 

COTABATO CITY - Ten more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters pledged allegiance to the government Friday. The 10 BIFF...

PhilHealth XII reaches 95 percent accreditation of KonSulTa providers

KORONADAL CITY - By the end of the third quarter 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already accredited 95 percent of its target KonSulTa Providers (KPs). “We...

6th ID's Maj. Gen Galido to new Army privates: “Avoid drugs, do what is right”

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division now has 88 new soldiers who will help in peacekeeping mission of the Armed...

2 women dead, 3 other females hurt in North Cotabato gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Two women were killed while three other females were badly wounded in separate gun attacks in Pikit and Mlang towns in North...

2 sugatan sa pagsabog ng pinaniniwalaang granada sa Pikit

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Dalawang lalaki ang sugatan sa tila walang tigil na karahasan sa Pikit, North Cotabato. Ngayong hapon, isang pinaniniwalaang...