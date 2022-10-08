The Mindanao Cross (Oct. 8, 2022)
COTABATO CITY - Ten more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters pledged allegiance to the government Friday.
The 10 BIFF...
KORONADAL CITY - By the end of the third quarter 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already accredited 95 percent of its target KonSulTa Providers (KPs).
“We...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division now has 88 new soldiers who will help in peacekeeping mission of the Armed...
COTABATO CITY --- Two women were killed while three other females were badly wounded in separate gun attacks in Pikit and Mlang towns in North...
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Dalawang lalaki ang sugatan sa tila walang tigil na karahasan sa Pikit, North Cotabato.
Ngayong hapon, isang pinaniniwalaang...