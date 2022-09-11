  Sunday Sep, 11 2022 03:13:31 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 10, 2022)

Maguindanao mayor inaresto ng CIDG sa Davao dahil sa kasong murder

ITO ANG kinumpirma sa Radyo Bida ni Lt.Col. Bernard Lao, Acting Regional Chief ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Regional Field Unit...

After 2-year hiatus, Penafrancia procession draws throngs of devotees

Devotees of Our Lady of Penafrancia and the Divino Rostro once again flocked to the pilgrim city of Naga for this year’s “Traslacion” procession....

3 nabbed in PDEA Isulan anti-shabu raid

COTABATO CITY -- Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 immediately clamped down three alleged shabu peddlers from whose house they...

Undocumented red and white "Lauan" lumber seized at Kidapawan checkpoint.

KIDAPAWAN CITY - May kabuuang 2,336 na pirasong Red at White Lauan lumber sakay ng dalawang sasakyan ang naharang ng DENR Community Environment and...

Cotabto Light, partners join 3Q National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill

COTABATO CITY - Personnel of Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light)  and accredited partners joined the 3rd Quarter National...