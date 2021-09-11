The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 11, 2021)
COTABATO CITY – Twenty-five former drug users completed on Friday six months of community-based drug rehabilitation program (CBRP) in Pigcawayan...
COTABATO LIGHT - This is to facilitate line maintenance works in the area.
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 11, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FIVE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-TWO (582) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FIVE-...
KORONADAL CITY --- Police operatives arrested an alleged child molester and three rape suspects in separate operations in South Cotabato province...
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)
FOUR-HUNDRED-NINETY-ONE (491) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
FOUR-HUNDRED-...