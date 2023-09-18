  Monday Sep, 18 2023 02:00:07 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 16, 2023)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Malaking bahagi ng Poblacion Shariff Aguak, binaha ngayong gabi

NAKARANAS ng flash floods ang Poblacion ng Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur ngayong gabi kasunod ng malakas na buhos ng ulan. Makikita sa...

Datu Piang barangay kagawad, patay sa pamamaril

DATU PIANG, Maguindanao Sur - PATAY sa pamamaril ngayong hapon ang Barangay Kagawad ng Poblacion, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur na kinilalang si...

Police seize P1-M worth shabu from barangay councilor

COTABATO CITY - Plainclothes police agents seized P1 million worth of shabu from a re-electionist incumbent barangay councilor and an accomplice...

4 suspects nabbed, drug den dismantled in Marawi drug buy bust

COTABATO CITY - Drug Enforcement Officers of the PDEA BARMM’s Lanao del Sur arrested four drug suspects and dismantled a drug den during a buy-bust...

Widows of MILF fighters get livelihood aid from BARMM

CARMEN, North Cotabato – About 200 Widows of Moro fighters who offered their lives in pursuit of the Bangsamoro struggle for self-determination were...