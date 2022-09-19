  Monday Sep, 19 2022 01:17:43 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 17, 2022)

P10-M MJ plants, seized, burned in Lanao Sur

PARANG, Maguindanao - BINUNOT at sinunog ng pinagsamang pwersa ng Maguing Municipal Police Station, PNP Drug Enforcement Group at regional Mobile...

Maguindanao is now divided

COTABATO CITY - MAGKAKAROON na ng Maguindanao Del Sur at Maguindanao del Norte kasunod ng pagkapanalo ng “YES” sa ginanap na plebisito kahapon sa...

Machinegun, rifle seized from Lanao del Sur resident

COTABATO CITY - A resident of Tamparan town in Lanao del Sur landed in jail after policemen in a checkpoint found a vintage .30 caliber...

Namfrel: Maguindanao plebiscite update - YES votes 476,073 from 28 of 36 municipal canvass

The Provincial Board of Canvassers reconvened today, September 18, to canvass the Municipal Canvass reports. By 9am, 27 Municipal Canvass Reports...

No servant can serve two masters

Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Amos 8:4-7 Hear this, you who trample upon the needy and destroy the poor of the land! “...