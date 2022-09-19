The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 17, 2022)
PARANG, Maguindanao - BINUNOT at sinunog ng pinagsamang pwersa ng Maguing Municipal Police Station, PNP Drug Enforcement Group at regional Mobile...
COTABATO CITY - MAGKAKAROON na ng Maguindanao Del Sur at Maguindanao del Norte kasunod ng pagkapanalo ng “YES” sa ginanap na plebisito kahapon sa...
COTABATO CITY - A resident of Tamparan town in Lanao del Sur landed in jail after policemen in a checkpoint found a vintage .30 caliber...
The Provincial Board of Canvassers reconvened today, September 18, to canvass the Municipal Canvass reports. By 9am, 27 Municipal Canvass Reports...
Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time
1st Reading – Amos 8:4-7
Hear this, you who trample upon the needy and destroy the poor of the land!
“...