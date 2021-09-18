  Saturday Sep, 18 2021 05:18:31 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 18, 2021)

12 die in GenSan as Region 12 records 432 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 17, 2021 (6:00pm) FOUR-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (432) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FIVE-HUNDRED-...

5 men yield P102-K shabu in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Five persons, including a minor, were arrested while PHP102,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized during an operation at a...

BARMM leaders welcome passage of HB 10121

COTABATO CITY — The House of Representatives (HoR) approved on third and final reading House Bill 10121 that aims to reset the 2021 parliamentary...

Abogado, patay sa pamamaril sa Surallah, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Binaril at napatay ng di pa nakilalang mga suspect ang isang abogado sa Surallah, South Cotabato pasado alas 5 ng hapon Mierkules....

16 die, 573 new COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 15, 2021 (6:00pm) FIVE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-THREE (573) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-...