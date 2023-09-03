  Sunday Sep, 03 2023 01:31:30 AM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 2, 2023)

Bangsamoro multi-sector election security thrusts set

COTABATO CITY - Local executives and the Islamic religious community have fused ranks in support of efforts meant to ensure peaceful barangay...

P7.8 million shabu seized in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - Drug Enforcement Officers of PDEA BARMM along with IATF Kutawatu, PNP SOU 15, City Mobile Force Company CCPO, PNP Maritime, and MBLT...

Marines arrest Cotabato City first gun ban violator

COTABATO CITY  – An inter-agency task force for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man for...

6 katao, huli sa PDEA anti-drug operation sa Cotabato City

Anim arestado matapos salakayin ng PDEA ang drug den sa Purok Waling-waling, Mother Barangay Bagua Cotabato City. KINILALA ng Philippine Drug...

Cops foil cigar smuggling try in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Alert police officers foiled smuggling attempt and arrested two men in Tantangan, South Cotabato after they discovered a cargo truck...