  Tuesday Sep, 27 2022 12:58:35 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 24, 2022)

Cotabato Light: Turn off, unplug appliances when not in use

Public Safety Awareness: Unplug electric appliances when you’re not using them. Even when appliances are turned off, they still draw an electrical...

P680k na halaga ng shabu nakumpiska, suspect nahuli sa Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Nasa kulungan na ngayon si Amilodin Akmad matapos na siya ay maaresto sa ikinasang anti-drug operation ng Regional Special Operations...

'Karding' set to exit PAR Monday night; storm signals lifted

MANILA – Typhoon Karding slightly intensified as it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday night, the weather...

Sulu anti-drug op nets woman with P340K shabu

COTABATO CITY  - More than P300,000 worth of shabu were seized during joint search warrant operation by PDEA Sulu Provincial Office; RIU-IX...

13 LGU best practices vie for 2022 LGAIP, assessment underway

DAVAO CITY - Thirteen best practices vying for the 2022 LGUs’ Grant Assistance on Innovative Practices (LGAIP) of the Ministry of the Interior and...