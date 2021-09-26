The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 25, 2021)
COTABATO CITY ---- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a trafficker who refused to yield after selling P320,000 worth of shabu to a team tasked to entrap...
COTABATO CITY - DEAD ON ARRIVAL SA PAGAMUTAN ang isang ginang na lulan ng ambulansya sa nangyaring aksidente sa Barangay Taviran, Datu Odin...
COTABATO CITY – Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has assured the people and health front-liners in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the...
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- Two members of a local terror group and a soldier were killed in a gunfight Thursday in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town,...
KORONADAL CITY ---- The South Cotabato provincial government received 20 oxygen tanks each from the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc. as capacity-...