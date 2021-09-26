  Sunday Sep, 26 2021 04:26:24 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 25, 2021)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Peddler killed, P320,000 worth shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY ---- Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a trafficker who refused to yield after selling P320,000 worth of shabu to a team tasked to entrap...

Ambulansya nadisgrasya, sakay na pasyente nasawi sa Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY  - DEAD ON ARRIVAL SA PAGAMUTAN ang isang ginang na lulan ng ambulansya sa nangyaring aksidente sa Barangay Taviran, Datu Odin...

Go assures focus on health needs of Filipinos, frontliners

COTABATO CITY – Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has assured the people and health front-liners in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) and the...

2 BIFF bandits, soldier killed in latest Maguindanao hostilities 

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao --- Two members of a local terror group and a soldier were killed in a gunfight Thursday in Shariff Saydona Mustapha town,...

Foundation donates 20 oxygen tanks to South Cotabato PDRRMO

KORONADAL CITY ---- The South Cotabato provincial government received 20 oxygen tanks each from the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc.  as capacity-...