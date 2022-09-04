The Mindanao Cross (Sept 3, 2022)
COTABATO CITY --- Officials want natural resources in the Bangsamoro region harnessed soon for its communities to bounce back from poverty...
Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time
1st Reading – Wisdom 9:13-18B
Who can know God’s counsel, or who can conceive what the LORD intends?...
COTABATO CITY - A buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-BARMM), Talayan and Cotabato City...
ZAMBOANGA CITY - Eight members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) laid down their arms and returned to the folds of the law on...
COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a two-hour scheduled power service interruption due to NGCP...