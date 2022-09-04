  Sunday Sep, 04 2022 04:55:57 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept 3, 2022)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Officials: Liguasan gas can make BARMM boom

COTABATO CITY --- Officials want natural resources in the Bangsamoro region harnessed soon for its communities to bounce back from poverty...

No longer as a slave but more than a slave, a brother

Twenty-third Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Wisdom 9:13-18B Who can know God’s counsel, or who can conceive what the LORD intends?...

P3.4M worth of shabu seized, high value target arrested

COTABATO CITY - A buy-bust operation was launched by the joint elements of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-BARMM), Talayan and Cotabato City...

8 BIFF men yield, hand over guns to Army in Maguindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Eight members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) laid down their arms and returned to the folds of the law on...

Cotabato Light announces power service interruption in its franchise area due to NGCP activities

COTABATO CITY – The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced a two-hour scheduled power service interruption due to NGCP...