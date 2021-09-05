  Sunday Sep, 05 2021 08:43:34 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Sept. 4, 2021)

Granular lockdown up in Wao as 3 die due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY  – Three persons have died in a day due to complications brought about by COVID-19 infections in Wao, Lanao del Sur, the town...

Vocation Month begins in archdiocese of Cotabato

COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato Archbishop Angelito Lampon, OMI on Saturday led the launching of Archdicoerse of Cotabato Vocation Month during a mass...

Rape suspect arrested in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY --- The police has clamped a down rape suspect arrested Saturday, the sixth from among top ten most wanted persons here. The 34-...

"Dyx Andy" DXOL-FM former DJ, NAPC-12 official died due to COVID-19

COTABATO CIY - Former DXOL-FM DJ and now assistant regional focal person of the National Anti-Poverty Commission in Region 12 (NAPC-12) Andy "Dyx...

Koronadal No Movement Sunday Sept. 5 and 12

KORONADAL CITY - Iniutos ni Koronadal Mayor Eliordo Ogena ang muling pagpapatuapad ng “No Movement Sunday” para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 sa...