  Saturday Apr, 04 2020 01:00:07 PM

The Mindanao Cross (April 4, 2020)

Farmers and fishers' mobile market now accessible for consumers of Region XII

This was after the Department of Agriculture (DA) XII has successfully launched the "KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels" in Koronadal City.

"...

2 positive COVID-19 patients in BARMM recovered, discharged

COTABATO CITY – Two patients who tested positive for Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Lanao del Sur have finally recovered, and were...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 4, 2020)

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. PERSON UNDER MONITORING at isang QUARANTINE VIOLATOR, arestado sa...

Your words, Lord, are Spirit and Life

Reading 1JER 20:10-13

I hear the whisperings of many:
“Terror on every side!
Denounce! let us denounce him!”
All those...

Soccsksargen has 9 PUI deaths, 7 confirmed COVID-19, 5 of PUI deaths from SoCot

COTABATO CITY - Nine out of 191 Person Under Investigation in the Soccsksargen region have died while seven were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive...

