The Mindanao Cross (Aug. 1, 2020)

Cotabato Light announces on-line power bill payment scheme
ACCREDITED PAYMENT CENTERS:
Here are the easiest and fastest ways to settle your bills in the comfort of your own home thru online app via...
“Serbisyong DAR TO DOOR” kicks off in North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY - The Department of Agrarian Reform in North Cotabato recently kicked-off the “Serbisyong DAR TO DOOR,” a door to door delivery of...
Mom says slain soldier-son a hero, not coward
KIDAPAWAN CITY - ‘MAUNA NA KAYO, COVER KO KAYO’- Ito ang mga huling salita na narinig ng kanyang mga kasamahan mula kay Corporal Raymund Canlog ng...
Swine depopulation, tuloy sa Magpet, North Cotabato, mahigit 500 na ang nakatay
MAGPET, NORTH COTABATO - Mas dumami pa ang bilang ng mga nadepopulate na mga alagang baboy na pasok sa 500meter radius mula sa ground zero dahil...
Magnitude 3.5 quake hits South Upi, Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY - A magnitude 3.5 quake rocked an upland town of Maguindanao early today, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (...