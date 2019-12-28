  Saturday Dec, 28 2019 12:45:32 AM

The MIndanao Cross Dec. 21, 2019

Soldiers hunting down BIFF found abandoned house with IEDs in Pikit

Combined troops of 7IB; 602nd Infantry Brigade; 34IB; 62nd Division Reconnaissance Company; EOD Team; and Pikit PNP recovered Improvised Explosive...

Making farmers’ dream come true through Farm Business School

SARANGANI - For most of the small farmers in Barangay Upo, Maitum, Sarangani, making innovations and improvement in their farming were only a...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 27, 2019)

NEWSCAST

DECEMBER 27, 2019 (FRI)
7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. MGA PULIS, nanguna sa...

RPOC-12 holds year-end meeting, pushes for end to communism, terrorism

KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has called on all members of the Soccsksargen Regional Peace and Order Council (...

Pope prays for Philippines, struck by deadly Christmas Day typhoon

Pope Francis Thursday prayed for the people of the Philippines, who were hit Christmas Day by a typhoon which has killed more than a dozen people...

