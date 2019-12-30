  Monday Dec, 30 2019 12:26:26 AM

The Mindanao Cross Dec. 28, 2019

Plant a tree and see world smallest primates in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY  - Environmentalists in the Soccsksargen region are asking visitors of a tarsier sanctuary to plant a tree during their tour to...

The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph

 

Reading 1SIR 3:2-6, 12-14

God sets a father in honor over his children;
a mother’s authority he confirms over her sons....

Benjie Tan, Pinoy engineer who connected PH to Internet, dies

MANILA - A low key Filipino engineer who installed and switched on the "Cisco router" that allowed the Philippines to connect to the Internet for...

High powered firearms and war materials recovered in Midsayap, North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – JTFC security forces together with the Midsayap MPS recovered several high powered firearms and war materials in...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Dec. 28, 2019)

DECEMBER 28, 2019 (SAT)
7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. AFP CHIEF at iba pang mga opisyal,...

