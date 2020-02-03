  Monday Feb, 03 2020 10:25:53 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 1, 2020)

1. ISA SA MGA SUSPEK sa pananambang, patay matapos habulin at banggain ng...

Assassination target kills gun-for-hire in bungled ambush

COTABATO CITY --- A gunman was killed by a businessman he and his accomplices were to kill Sunday in Pikit, North Cotabato.

Jade Tayuan...

Big fire hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Jolo

COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of houses got razed by fire that hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Barangay Tulay in Jolo town in Sulu on Monday morning...

Efforts to stop ASF spread seen to succeed in Davao Occidental

DAVAO CITY - The government's effort to contain the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) which was reported in the remote coastal town of Don...

3 NPAs killed in clash with 37th IB personnel

COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers shot dead three members of the New People’s Army in a brief encounter Sunday in Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan...

