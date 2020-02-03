The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 1, 2020)

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 3, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. ISA SA MGA SUSPEK sa pananambang, patay matapos habulin at banggain ng...
Assassination target kills gun-for-hire in bungled ambush
COTABATO CITY --- A gunman was killed by a businessman he and his accomplices were to kill Sunday in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Jade Tayuan...
Big fire hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Jolo
COTABATO CITY --- Hundreds of houses got razed by fire that hit seaside dwelling enclaves in Barangay Tulay in Jolo town in Sulu on Monday morning...
Efforts to stop ASF spread seen to succeed in Davao Occidental
DAVAO CITY - The government's effort to contain the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) which was reported in the remote coastal town of Don...
3 NPAs killed in clash with 37th IB personnel
COTABATO CITY --- Soldiers shot dead three members of the New People’s Army in a brief encounter Sunday in Senator Ninoy Aquino town in Sultan...