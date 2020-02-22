The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 22, 2020)

  Saturday Feb, 22 2020 10:50:44 PM

1. DEPUTY PROVINCIAL PROSECUTOR, 2 iba pa, sugatan sa pananambang sa Cotabato...

Gov't operatives kill 2 followers of elusive drug dealer `Grasscutter'

MAGUINDANAO  --- Two henchmen of a bandit wanted for large-scale trafficking of shabu perished in an encounter with anti-narcotics agents in Datu...

Off duty cop fired at ambushers of Maguindanao prosecutor, saving official's life

COTABATO CITY — An unidentified police officer has helped save the life of a Maguindanao prosecutor who was ambushed in a housing subdivision here...

DENR-12, partners to celebrate SBPS Week 2020

GENERAL SANTOS CITY -  To celebrate Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) Week in March, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,...

Maguindanao’s deputy provincial prosecutor, 2 companions wounded in ambush

COTABATO CITY  --- Gunmen wounded in an ambush here Friday Maguindanao Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Tocod Ronda and two companions.

The...

