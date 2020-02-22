The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 22, 2020)

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 22, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. DEPUTY PROVINCIAL PROSECUTOR, 2 iba pa, sugatan sa pananambang sa Cotabato...
Gov't operatives kill 2 followers of elusive drug dealer `Grasscutter'
MAGUINDANAO --- Two henchmen of a bandit wanted for large-scale trafficking of shabu perished in an encounter with anti-narcotics agents in Datu...
Off duty cop fired at ambushers of Maguindanao prosecutor, saving official's life
COTABATO CITY — An unidentified police officer has helped save the life of a Maguindanao prosecutor who was ambushed in a housing subdivision here...
DENR-12, partners to celebrate SBPS Week 2020
GENERAL SANTOS CITY - To celebrate Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS) Week in March, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources,...
Maguindanao’s deputy provincial prosecutor, 2 companions wounded in ambush
COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen wounded in an ambush here Friday Maguindanao Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Tocod Ronda and two companions.
The...