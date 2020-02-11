The Mindanao Cross (Feb. 8, 2020)

PRO-12 personnel undergo random drug testing
GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 based in General Santos City underwent drug testing Monday in keeping with...
1. MAYOR ng Talitay, Maguindanao patay sa pamamaril sa Maynila.
Datu Blah Sinsuat now has IRA as BOL benefit
MAGUINDANAO - A seaside town without an Internal Revenue Allotment since its creation 11 years ago will now have a monthly IRA from the national...
Talitay mayor gunned down in Malate, Manila
The mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao, Abdulwahab Sabal was gunned down in front of a hotel in Malate, Manila on Monday night, police and online news...
2 NPAs dead, firearms seized in latest Sarangani Army-rebel clashes
GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Soldiers shot dead two New People’s Army guerillas and recovered four assault rifles and other combat provisions in...