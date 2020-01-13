  Monday Jan, 13 2020 11:30:18 PM

The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 11, 2020)

Dominguez assures aid for Taal Volcano victims

MANILA -- The government is committed to help areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption to immediately address the needs of the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 13, 2020)

1. LALAKI, patay sa panibagong kaso ng pamamaril sa Cotabato city; ito na ang...

Police lieutenant killed in bungled Sulu anti-narc ops

COTABATO CITY --- A police lieutenant and a civilian tipster were killed Sunday in an operation meant to entrap large-scale drug dealers in...

PRC-12 service center, binuksan na sa Koronadal Ctiy

KORONADAL CITY - Pormal nang binuksan ang Professional Regulation Commission (PRC-12) service center na matatagpuan sa lower ground o basement ng...

NAIA ops halted due to ash clouds from Taal eruption

MANILA -- Due to the presence of volcanic ash clouds on major traffic airways, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (...

