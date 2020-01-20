The Mindanao Cross (Jan. 18, 2020)

4 ASG 'cohorts' killed in Tawi-Tawi clash
ZAMBOANGA CITY -- Four drug personalities with alleged ties with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed while a soldier was...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Jan. 20, 2020)
1. COTABATO CITY mayor, may tugon sa pahayag ng BARMM Interim Chief Minister...
Maguindanao "rido" settled
MAGUINDANAO --- Two feuding Moro clans ended Sunday their bloody “rido” that exacted a number of fatalities on both sides.
Rido means clan...
Gen. Carreon, Gov. Mangudadatu vow to work together for peace of Maguindanao
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division Commander Maj. Gen. Diosdado C. Carreon visits Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam S....
Another drug den in GenSan shutdown
GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Five operators of a drug den in Barangay Apopong here fell in an entrapment operation Saturday by the Philippine Drug...