The Mindanao Cross (July 18, 2020)

DOH-12: 18 new COVID-19 cases in Soccsksargen
KORONADAL CITY - Eighteen more residents of Region 12 have been tested positive to novel coronavirus as of Monday night, July 20, raising the...
MOH-BARMM, partners kicks off anti-polio drive
The BARMM’s Ministry of Health (MOH) led on Monday, July 20, the kick-off ceremony of the Department of Health’s (DOH) synchronized polio...
Bangsamoro holds public order and safety conference
The Committee on Public Order and Safety of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is holding a two-day Bangsamoro Public Order and Safety...
Police neutralize brod of Basit Usman linked to GenSan bombing
KORONADAL CITY – Police announced today the death of one of the suspects in the 2018 bombing in Gen. Santos City during Sunday’s law enforcement...
Filipina among top 10 of the world's women peacebuilders
Davao City, Philippines - A Filipina, Irene Morada Santiago was chosen as one of the 10 finalists for the inaugural ...