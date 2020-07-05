  Sunday Jul, 05 2020 12:22:01 AM

The Mindanao Cross (July 4, 2020)

Six more NPAs yield to 6th ID

KORONADAL CITY --- Six more members of the New People’s Army in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered to the military Friday.

The five NPAs...

Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU constructs COVID-19 treatment building

COTABATO CITY --- The local government unit of Datu Blah Sinsuat town is constructing a COVID-19 clinic as part of its campaign versus the dreaded...

MOST-BARMM offers scholarship

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Science and Technology of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao (MOST-BARMM) is calling for...

Catamco asks DILG, National IATF to look into alleged discrimination of provincial health frontliner in Kidapawan

KIDAPAWAN CITY  – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to take appropriate...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 3, 2020)

7:00 AM

1.  Police on duty sa Covid-19 quarantine checkpoint, patay sa pamamaril sa...

