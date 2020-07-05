The Mindanao Cross (July 4, 2020)

Six more NPAs yield to 6th ID
KORONADAL CITY --- Six more members of the New People’s Army in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered to the military Friday.
The five NPAs...
Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU constructs COVID-19 treatment building
COTABATO CITY --- The local government unit of Datu Blah Sinsuat town is constructing a COVID-19 clinic as part of its campaign versus the dreaded...
MOST-BARMM offers scholarship
COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Science and Technology of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao (MOST-BARMM) is calling for...
Catamco asks DILG, National IATF to look into alleged discrimination of provincial health frontliner in Kidapawan
KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to take appropriate...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 3, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. Police on duty sa Covid-19 quarantine checkpoint, patay sa pamamaril sa...