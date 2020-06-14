  Sunday Jun, 14 2020 02:22:42 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 13, 2020)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap

NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in...

Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure or none at all due to heavy rain

Announcement from Metro Cotabato Water District :

Water Service Advisory

What: Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water

When...

2 cops die as ASG attacks Sulu police station

COTABATO CITY - Two policemen were killed while two othrs were wounded when suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group launched a daring attack on the...

2 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in Soccsksargen region

KORONADAL CITY - Health authorities in the Soccsargen region listed today two more cases of confirmed COVID-19 positive as of today, raising the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 13, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. PUV drivers at market vendors sa Cotabato city, isasailalim sa COVID-19...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208