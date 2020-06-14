The Mindanao Cross (June 13, 2020)

Dawlah member killed, 5 others arrested in Midsayap
NORTH COTABATO --- A member of the Dawlah Islamiya was killed while four others yielded after a brief gunfight with soldiers on Saturday in...
Metro Cotabato Water District announces low water pressure or none at all due to heavy rain
Announcement from Metro Cotabato Water District :
Water Service Advisory
What: Notice of Low Water Pressure to No Water
When...
2 cops die as ASG attacks Sulu police station
COTABATO CITY - Two policemen were killed while two othrs were wounded when suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group launched a daring attack on the...
2 new cases of COVID-19 positive reported in Soccsksargen region
KORONADAL CITY - Health authorities in the Soccsargen region listed today two more cases of confirmed COVID-19 positive as of today, raising the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 13, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. PUV drivers at market vendors sa Cotabato city, isasailalim sa COVID-19...