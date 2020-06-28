  Sunday Jun, 28 2020 01:20:06 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 27, 2020)

30-year-old woman latest COVID-19 positive in Sultan Kudarat; Region 12 now has 57

COTABATO CITY - Another female patients from Sultan Kudarat province has been added to the number of COVID-19 positive in the Soccsksargen region...

Christ took away our infirmities and bore our diseases

READING 1LAM 2:2, 10-14, 18-19

The Lord has consumed without pity
all the dwellings of Jacob;
He has torn down in his anger...

PNP: Slain ASG members in Paranaque involved in 2019 Jolo Cathedral bombing

MANILA – The suspected Abu Sayyaf members slain in police operations in Paranaque City Friday dawn were part of the group that plotted and...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 27, 2020)

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. APAT NA PANIBAGONG kaso ng Covid-19 naitala sa Soccsksargen...

BARMM frontliners get biohazard protection supplies from UN 

COTABATO CITY --- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees donated Friday to the Bangsamoro government more than 30 boxes of biohazard...

