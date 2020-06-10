The Mindanao Cross (June 6, 2020)

Mass killing attempt: 11-year-old boy slain in hacking in Banga, SoCot
KORONADAL CITY – An 11-year-old boy was killed when a male relative went berserk and attacked them with a machete in a massacre attempt at past 6...
BARMM LGUs move towards strengthening Moral Governance
COTABATO CITY — The first batch of Local Chief Executives from the different BARMM municipalities have started their training dubbed ‘...
BARMM records 7 new COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY – Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in the Bangsamoro region as of today, raising the...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 10, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. BARMM, nakapagtala ng tatlo pang mga dagdag na kaso ng COVID-19.
2....
P1.7 million worth of shabu seized in PDEA-ARMM bust
MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu...