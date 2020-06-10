  Wednesday Jun, 10 2020 11:17:27 PM

The Mindanao Cross (June 6, 2020)

Mass killing attempt: 11-year-old boy slain in hacking in Banga, SoCot

KORONADAL CITY – An 11-year-old boy was killed when a male relative went berserk and attacked them with a machete in a massacre attempt at past 6...

BARMM LGUs move towards strengthening Moral Governance

COTABATO CITY — The first batch of Local Chief Executives from the different BARMM municipalities have started their training dubbed ‘...

BARMM records 7 new COVID-19 positive

 

COTABATO CITY  – Seven new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in the Bangsamoro region as of today, raising the...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 10, 2020)

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. BARMM, nakapagtala ng tatlo pang mga dagdag na kaso ng COVID-19.

2....

P1.7 million worth of shabu seized in PDEA-ARMM bust

MAGUINDANAO --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from a large-scale trafficker who fell in an entrapment operation in Datu...

