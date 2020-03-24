The Mindanao Cross (March 14, 2020)

PH church to join worldwide prayer vs. coronavirus pandemic on March 25
Heeding the call of Pope Francis, the Philippine Catholic Church has set a simultaneous praying of the “Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday as a response...
God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in distress
TUESDAY OF THE FOURTH WEEK OF LENT
READING 1EZ 47:1-9, 12
The angel brought me, Ezekiel,
back to the entrance of...
BARMM to buy local for relief goods, military plane brings PPE, medical supplies
COTABATO CITY - In order to make the communities productive as the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the local economy and the people’s...
BARMM identifies 196 Filipino attendees to Malaysia Tabligh gathering
COTABATO CITY -- A total of 196 of the 215 Filipino-Muslims who attended a Tabligh (Islamic preachers) gathering in Malaysia has now been...
Catamco CoVID 19 lab test result: negative
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Cotabato Governor Nancy laboratory tested negative of Covid-19.
The Governor received the official information at 9’o...