The Mindanao Cross (March 14, 2020)

PH church to join worldwide prayer vs. coronavirus pandemic on March 25

Heeding the call of Pope Francis, the Philippine Catholic Church has set a simultaneous praying of the “Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday as a response...

God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in distress

TUESDAY OF THE FOURTH WEEK OF LENT

 

READING 1EZ 47:1-9, 12

The angel brought me, Ezekiel,
back to the entrance of...

BARMM to buy local for relief goods, military plane brings PPE, medical supplies

COTABATO CITY - In order to make the communities productive as the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic severely hit the local economy and the people’s...

BARMM identifies 196 Filipino attendees to Malaysia Tabligh gathering

COTABATO CITY -- A total of 196 of the 215 Filipino-Muslims who attended a Tabligh (Islamic preachers) gathering in Malaysia has now been...

Catamco CoVID 19 lab test result: negative

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Cotabato Governor Nancy laboratory tested negative of Covid-19.

The Governor received the official information at 9’o...

