The Mindanao Cross (March 21, 2020)

Basilan gov't handling deportees from Malaysia in quarantine site
COTABATO CITY --- Physicians are watching over some of the almost 200 deportees from Malaysia confined in a quarantine facility in Basilan and...
PUI na nasawi sa South Cotabato, inilibing na, pamilya nagreklamo
Agad na inihatid sa kanyang huling hantungan ang pangalaang Person Under Investigation (PUI) na namatay sa Koronada City.
Kasama ang...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 24, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. MGA BARANGAY CHAIRMAN sa Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao at Marantao, Lanao del...
PH church to join worldwide prayer vs. coronavirus pandemic on March 25
Heeding the call of Pope Francis, the Philippine Catholic Church has set a simultaneous praying of the “Lord’s Prayer” on Wednesday as a response...
God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in distress
TUESDAY OF THE FOURTH WEEK OF LENT
READING 1EZ 47:1-9, 12
The angel brought me, Ezekiel,
back to the entrance of...