  Saturday Mar, 28 2020 08:48:26 PM

The Mindanao Cross (March 28, 2020)

COVID-19 constraints affect Basilan transcentral road project

COTABATO CITY --- The supposed inauguration in either April or May of the colossal Basilan transcentral road, designed to boost peace and security...

CBCP sets special day to honor medical frontliners

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines announced a “Day of Prayer” for the medical frontliners against coronavirus, as nine doctors...

O Lord, my God, in you I take refuge

Saturday of the Fourth Week of Lent

 

Reading 1JER 11:18-20

I knew their plot because the LORD informed me;
at that...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (March 28, 2020)

7:00 AM

1. Cotabato city LGU at Bangsamoro government, namahagi ng tulong sa mga...

PCSO readies P420-M for transfer to PhilHealth for COVID-19 response

MANDALUYONG CITY - Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager (GM) Royina M. Garma said that the agency...

