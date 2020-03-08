  Sunday Mar, 08 2020 09:00:37 PM

The Mindanao Cross March 7, 2020

Miguel lauds court for Quo Warrant decision, stresses public office is public trust

KORONADAL CITY- “Public office is a public trust.”

Ito ang sinabi ni Koronadal City Vice Mayor Dr. Peter Miguel sa interview ng DXOM Radio...

North Cotabato peace and order plan 2020-2021 is OK says security officials

COTABATO CITY --- The police and military assured Sunday to support the security initiatives of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco as contained in...

COVID-19: 163 Filipinos from Macau are patients under investigation

A total of 163 Filipinos considered as patients under investigation for COVID-19 from Macau were repatriated yesterday, March 7, 2020, according...

This is my beloved Son with whom I am well pleased

Second Sunday of Lent

 

Reading 1 GN 12:1-4A

The LORD said to Abram:
“Go forth from the land of your kinsfolk
...

Fatalities mount as Army-Dawlah showdown continue

COTABATO CITY --- Four Army combatants and nine members of the Dawlah Islamiya were killed in clashes the past four days in the hinterlands of...

